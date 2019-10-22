Listen Live Sports

Professor’s survey in Michigan criticized for racist remarks

October 22, 2019 9:25 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A survey by a Michigan State University professor to determine how people respond to derogatory online comments has sparked outrage because it included racist statements.

Saleem Alhabash, an associate professor of public relations and social media, sent his survey to select students Monday. It was posted on a Michigan State website and later removed.

The Lansing State Journal reports the survey asked students to rate statements taken directly from social media and other online sites. Several students told the newspaper that the statements targeted blacks, Asians, Muslims and the LGBTQ community.

Alhabash apologized for the survey, adding it wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said in a letter to students, faculty and staff Tuesday that “building inclusive communities is at the core of” the school’s values.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

