Prosecutor: Man who killed 6 in Texas deserves death penalty

October 11, 2019 11:33 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor is asking jurors to sentence to death a man who fatally shot six members of his ex-wife’s family in Texas.

Prosecutor Samantha Knecht said Friday during closing arguments in the punishment phase of Ronald Lee Haskell’s capital murder trial that “this is the moment for justice” for Haskell’s victims.

As she talked to jurors, Knecht placed bullet casings for each of the six victims in front of the jury and more than 20 bullets for other family members that Knecht said Haskell also wanted to kill.

The same jury last month convicted Haskell of capital murder for the deaths of a couple at their suburban Houston home. Also killed in the 2014 attack were four of their children. A fifth child was shot but survived by playing dead.

