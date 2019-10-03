Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Racist graffiti found on library wall at University of Iowa

October 3, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is investigating after racist graffiti was found scrawled on a library wall at the school.

The graffiti included a crude outline of the state of Iowa inside a rough outline of Africa. The word “Nigeria” _ misspelled to include a racial slur _ was written above the drawing. Someone posted a photo of it Wednesday on Twitter, and the university responded with its own tweet.

The university called it a “hateful message” and said it “does not reflect the values of our institution.” It said anyone with information about the graffiti should contact university police.

University police on Thursday referred questions to the university’s media relations department, which replied with an email containing the same comment from the school’s tweet.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore