Real estate developer faces judgment in college bribery case

October 18, 2019 6:04 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A California real estate developer is returning to court to face sentencing for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme.

Robert Flaxman is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Friday. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was revealed.

Prosecutors are recommending eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine. His lawyers suggest supervised release and community service.

Flaxman’s lawyers argue the scheme was not about “ego gratification,” saying his daughter’s school is “excellent” but not elite.

