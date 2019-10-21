Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Replacement unveiled for Delaware’s stolen lynching memorial

October 21, 2019 6:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A new memorial plaque has been erected in Delaware to mark the 1903 mob lynching of a black man accused of raping and killing a white woman.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the plaque dedicated to laborer George White was unveiled Sunday, replacing one stolen over the summer.

The newspaper says White’s death is Delaware’s only documented lynching. White was burned alive at the stake, and the mob took pieces of his body as souvenirs. Gov. John Carney and other officials attended the unveiling ceremony.

Officials have said the original marker’s concrete footing would have made it difficult to remove. New Castle County officials issued a statement last month promising new, unspecified security measures to prevent another theft as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska