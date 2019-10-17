Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

San Diego woman living in van gives up all 300 of her rats

October 17, 2019 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up — all 300 of them.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman’s van near Del Mar on Oct. 8.

Authorities found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring.

Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn’t hoarding the animals — she’d started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.

Advertisement

Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.

The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress