Saudi man sentenced to more than 12 years for visa fraud

October 3, 2019 6:15 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Saudi man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to not disclosing he had attended an al-Qaida terrorist training camp in Afghanistan before entering the U.S.

Federal court records indicate 35-year-old Naif Abdulaziz Alfallaj of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was sentenced Thursday in Oklahoma City. Alfallaj pleaded guilty in December to obtaining a visa by fraud and lying to the FBI during its investigation of him.

A February 2018 indictment alleged Alfallaj was granted a visa in 2011 after answering “no” when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training. Prosecutors say Alfallaj attended an al-Qaida training camp in 2000. He had lived in Oklahoma since 2012.

Alfallaj’s attorney, William H. Campbell, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

