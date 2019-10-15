Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search expands for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party

October 15, 2019 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they’ve expanded the search for a missing 3-year-old girl to include surrounding states.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and police Chief Patrick Smith spoke to reporters at a Monday news conference about Kamille McKinney. An Amber Alert says the girl nicknamed “Cupcake” was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday by a stranger in a dark SUV.

Smith says there was a multi-hour delay before the alert was issued. He blames the belated alert was due to a delay in when the kidnapping was reported to law enforcement.

The chief says the FBI is assisting and two people of interest are undergoing questioning. Both were taken into custody Sunday after authorities found a vehicle recorded by a surveillance camera.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department