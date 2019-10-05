Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Florida officer shoots suspect outside a Walmart

October 5, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Florida shot and killed a man outside a Walmart after the suspect sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the officer fired three shots at the man.

Chief of investigations T.K. Waters said Saturday that a Walmart employee told the officer the man was creating a disturbance. Waters says store employees warned the man had been seen armed in the store on previous occasions.

The suspect walked out of the store, and as the officer approached, he crouched down as if he were hiding something. Waters says he turned toward the officer and sprayed him in the face and body with an unknown substance.

Advertisement

The officer was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore