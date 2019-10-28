Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Cranes arrive to remove bus partially swallowed by sinkhole

October 28, 2019 6:21 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two cranes have arrived to remove a city bus partially swallowed when a sinkhole opened during morning rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard when the bus plunged into the hole Monday morning. Officials say the passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says the bus is sitting on three power lines, two of them 22,000-volt lines. He said there are also fiberoptic cables, and damage to them could affect communications in the tri-state area.

Hissrich says setting up the cranes and other preparation will take hours. After a 300-ton crane lifts the 14-ton bus, the power and fiberoptic lines and pipes below can be assessed and repaired.

