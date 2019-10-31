Listen Live Sports

South Carolina driving rule allegedly criminalizes poverty

October 31, 2019 9:52 am
 
Civil rights groups say South Carolina illegally suspends the drivers’ licenses of people who haven’t paid traffic tickets without first determining if they can afford to pay.

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday calls it a “wealth-based” enforcement system that impedes people’s ability to earn a living and deprives them of their rights because they’re poor.

It says the state Department of Motor Vehicles suspends driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic tickets without providing proper notice or hearings.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center want a declaration that the policy violates constitutional protections of equal protection and due process. They also seek the lifting of suspensions and reinstatement of licenses for anyone who lost their driving privileges.

