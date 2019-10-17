Listen Live Sports

South Dakota man charged with manslaughter in loss of fetus

October 17, 2019 3:18 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say he negligently shot his pregnant wife, leading to the loss of their unborn child.

The Argus Leader reports that Sheldon Pettibone of Sioux Falls told police he was cleaning his gun Sunday when it fired, shooting his wife, Melanie.

She was rushed to a hospital and the fetus was delivered by cesarean section but was dead. An autopsy found that the bullet hit Melanie Pettibone in the thigh and traveled to her uterus.

Police initially arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Pettibone for negligently discharging the gun, but on Wednesday he was charged with manslaughter. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney.

Police say Pettibone admitted he was distracted by a football game on TV.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

