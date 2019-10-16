Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

St. Louis prosecutor hires Ferguson riots policing leader

October 16, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri State Highway Patrol captain who led the policing effort during Ferguson protests is joining the St. Louis prosecutor’s office.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner introduced Ron Johnson Wednesday as law enforcement liaison, a contracted position that will pay $50,000 for one year. Gardner says Johnson will work toward better “communication and collaboration” with city police, the FBI and other agencies.

Ferguson erupted in protests in 2014 after Michael Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old, was killed by a white police officer. The initial police response to protests was criticized as heavy-handed, prompting then-Gov. Jay Nixon to put Johnson, who is black, in charge.

Johnson retired from the patrol in 2018.

Advertisement

Gardner has often been at odds with city police, especially over her “exclusion list” banning dozens of officers from presenting cases over credibility concerns.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico