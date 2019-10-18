Listen Live Sports

Striking Chicago teachers return to picket lines for 2nd day

October 18, 2019 10:29 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago teachers have returned to the picket lines for a second day as union and city bargainers try to hammer out a contract in the nation’s third-largest school district.

The strike by the Chicago Teachers Union and its 25,000 members canceled classes for more than 300,000 students. It’s Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012.

The strike based on a “social justice” agenda follows months of negotiations between the union and Chicago Public Schools that failed to resolve disputes over pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.

Teachers say the walkout is about getting more resources and smaller class sizes for students, not about more money for them. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s disappointed by the union’s decision to strike.

Bargaining was expected to resume Friday.

