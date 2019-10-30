Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in north Atlantic

October 30, 2019 4:51 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Rebekah has formed in the north Atlantic but currently poses no threats to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm was centered Wednesday afternoon about 745 miles (900 kilometers) west of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

Rebekah has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (73 kph) and is moving east at 13 mph (21 kph).

Forecasters expect the storm to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it approaches the Azores on Thursday or Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

