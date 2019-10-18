Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Surveillance video shows car of interest in father’s killing

October 18, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
CINCO RANCH, Texas (AP) — Investigators are showing the public surveillance video of a car they think contained two men who broke into a suburban Houston family’s home and shot and killed a 29-year-old father.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was killed early Wednesday morning at his home in Cinco Ranch, a community 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Houston. The car is described as a light-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said intruders broke a window in the back of the Estorffe family home, shot and killed the Australian native when he confronted them, then they fled. His wife and two young children weren’t injured.

Nehls says no motive has been determined. A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrests.

