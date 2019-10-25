Listen Live Sports

Suspended Indianapolis priest charged with sex crimes

October 25, 2019 4:38 pm
 
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A suspended Catholic priest in Indiana is facing charges alleging he sexually abused a child in 2016.

The Rev. David Marcotte of Indianapolis is charged in suburban Hamilton County with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The Indianapolis Archdiocese suspended the 32-year-old Marcotte from public ministry in February after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the abuse allegations. It said that at the time of the alleged abuse, Marcotte was assigned to St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.

A message seeking comment was left for Marcotte’s attorney.

The archdiocese said Friday it has cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.

