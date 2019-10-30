Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tennessee man gets life in prison for killing wife at office

October 30, 2019 9:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to shooting his wife to death at the dentist’s office where she worked, months after she filed a restraining order against him.

News outlets report 64-year-old Harry Clint Weaver was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Under a plea deal he also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in February that Harry Weaver fatally shot Kelly Weaver as she worked. Witnesses said at a March hearing that he burst into the office and screamed at her: “I told you I was going to get you!” A patient in the office with a concealed carry permit shot Harry Weaver and held him until police arrived.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR