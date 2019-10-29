Texas officer shot during traffic stop, 2 suspects held

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a North Texas police officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop, and two suspects who fled were later taken into custody and treated for gunshot wounds.

Denton police say Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. was wounded in the head and leg. Police Chief Frank Dixon said the officer’s prospects for recovery were favorable after surgery, but he faces “a long path to recovery.”

Dixon says Rodriguez was shot after stopping the suspects’ vehicle for an equipment violation around midnight Monday in Denton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Backup officers returned fire, wounding both suspects in the arms. The suspects’ vehicle was later spotted by police in nearby Carrollton, and they were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Police have charged 33-year-old Antwon Pinkston with attempted capital murder. His 44-year-old companion, Michele Stacey, was held on a parole violation.

