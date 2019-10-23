Listen Live Sports

Texas teen charged in mass shooting to get psych evaluation

October 23, 2019 1:00 pm
 
SANTE FE, Texas (AP) — A judge has ordered another psychiatric examination for a teenager charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that District Court Judge John Ellisor also issued a gag order Tuesday in the case of Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

Ellisor ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an evaluation that will help determine if Pagourtzis is mentally competent to stand trial next year.

Psychologist Karen Gollaher and Pagourtzis’ defense team have already finished their evaluations.

Pagourtzis’ attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment.

Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

