The Latest: 2nd child dies after St. Louis apartment fire

October 21, 2019 4:38 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal St. Louis fire (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A second child has died after she and two other small children were reportedly left alone in a St. Louis apartment that caught fire.

St. Louis police say a 5-year-old girl died Monday at a hospital. A 6-month-old boy was found dead by firefighters who responded to the blaze Sunday afternoon. A 4-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition. Names of the children have not been released.

A 23-year-old woman is in custody as an investigation continues. Police have not said what relationship she had with the children.

The fire broke out at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Neighbors tried to get inside before firefighters arrived but couldn’t because of thick smoke.

In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.

___

11:50 a.m.

A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant boy and left two girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Authorities say the infant and the girls, ages 4 and 5, were trapped inside the third-floor apartment.

Firefighters saved the girls but the 6-month-old was dead by the time they got to him. His name was not released.

Police have not identified the 23-year-old woman taken into custody. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.

