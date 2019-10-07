Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: 5 found dead in Massachusetts home identified

October 7, 2019 6:55 pm
 
ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of a suburban Boston family of five with fatal gunshot wounds (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Authorities have released the names of the five people who were found dead in a Massachusetts home.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office says the family members found dead Monday morning were 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi.

Authorities say they were found with gunshot wounds in a condominium complex in Abington at about 7:30 a.m. by a relative who showed up to take the children to school.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference there is no threat to the public, but he would not elaborate further on what happened, saying it’s still under investigation.

Relatives of the family are asking for privacy as they grieve an “unfathomable” loss.

___

4 p.m.

Relatives of the Massachusetts family of five whose bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds are asking for privacy as they grieve an “unfathomable” loss.

Survivors issued a statement Monday through the Plymouth County district attorney’s office saying they need some space “as we attempt to make sense of the enormity of this event.”

Authorities say five family members were found in a condominium complex in Abington at about 7:30 a.m. by a relative who showed up to take the children to school.

The children were a boy and a girl who were 9-year-old twins and an 11-year-old girl. The woman was 40 and the man was 43. Investigators did not release the victims’ names.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities say two adults and three children have been found dead in a Massachusetts home.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the bodies were found in the Abington condo on Monday morning.

Cruz says it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of Boston.

