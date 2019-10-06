Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Authorities: Several hurt in festival explosion

October 6, 2019 12:58 am
 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on explosions at an Oktoberfest festival in Huntington Beach (all times local):

10 p.m.

Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.

Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, the newspaper reports.

The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.

While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.

9:49 p.m.

Authorities have rushed to the scene of explosions at a festival in a Los Angeles suburb, KTLA TV reports.

The explosions at the Old World Oktoberfest in Huntington Beach were reported about 8 p.m., KTLA says. The explosions took place at the Old World Huntington Beach complex.

Witness Kyle Nelson tells the TV station that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession coming from the festival.

The Orange County Register reports multiple ambulances were on scene and at least one injured person was taken out of a building at the venue.

The village has been hosting Oktoberfest events, but it was evacuated after the incident Saturday night.

