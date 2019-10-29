Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Crews reopen I-70 in Colorado amid snowstorm

October 29, 2019 5:48 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a powerful snowstorm causing closures in Colorado (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Crews have reopened a stretch of Interstate 70 that was shut down as a powerful snowstorm moved through Colorado.

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of the interstate from east of Denver International Airport to Limon was closed in both directions Tuesday because of multiple crashes and poor weather. I-70 was reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The snowstorm was the second to hit Colorado in as many days, prompting early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area.

Most schools held classes, but many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home early in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day. The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people in the Denver area to leave work early for the same reason.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of -2 Fahrenheit (-19 Celsius) near Craig in northwestern Colorado

1:30 p.m.

