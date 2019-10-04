Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Farewell for NYC officer killed by friendly fire

October 4, 2019 12:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MONROE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of a New York police officer (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A funeral is being held for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Officers in dress uniforms stood at attention as a hearse bearing the remains of Officer Brian Mulkeen arrived at a church in Monroe, New York, on Friday.

Advertisement

Bagpipers marched silently to the beat of a somber drum.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

The white-gloved officers crisply saluted as Mulkeen’s flag-draped casket was carried into the church.

Mulkeen was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man on Sunday.

___

1:05 a.m.

A funeral is scheduled to begin Friday morning for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Authorities say Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally hit Sunday by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Mulkeen was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man.

Police authorities have described a chaotic confrontation in which 15 shots were fired in about a 10-second span by six officers. The armed man was also killed in the gunfire.

A funeral home says Mulkeen’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in Monroe, New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore