The Latest: Jury convicts 2nd man in Chicago boy’s slaying

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the case of a 9-year-old boy who was shot to death in Chicago (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with a promise of a juice box.

A clerk on Friday announced that jurors had found Corey Morgan guilty in the 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee.

The verdict comes after a separate jury convicted Morgan’s co-defendant, Dwright Boone-Doty.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang they believed responsible for killing Morgan’s brother and wounding Morgan’s mother.

They contended that Morgan, Boone-Doty and a third man who pleaded guilty last month singled out the boy for “execution” and that Boone-Doty killed the boy with a gun Morgan handed him.

9:15 a.m.

A jury will continue deliberating in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley and shot at point-blank range.

The jury that began deliberations Thursday in the case of Corey Morgan is expected to resume its work Friday morning. On Thursday night, a separate jury convicted Morgan’s co-defendant Dwright Boone-Doty.

Prosecutors contend the two gang members plotted to kill Tyshawn Lee because his father belonged to a rival gang they believed fatally shot Morgan’s brother and wounded his mother.

They said the two men saw the 4th grader at a park and Boone-Doty killed him with a gun Morgan gave him.

Morgan’s attorneys argued that he had nothing to do with the killing.

