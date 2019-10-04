Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Jury returning Saturday in ex-officer’s trial

October 4, 2019 8:16 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man(all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Jury deliberations will resume Saturday morning in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.

Advertisement

The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Darkness and something covering Presley’s body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: “He started taking off. And I fired.”

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

___

10:35 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Zechariah Presley faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green. Jurors returned to the Camden County courthouse Friday after starting deliberations Thursday.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Darkness and something covering Presley’s body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: “He started taking off. And I fired.”

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore