The Latest: Storm dumps foot of snow in North Dakota

October 11, 2019 6:23 pm
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say a Scottsbluff man has died in a crash on an icy highway near the border of Dawes County and Sheridan County.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that 20-year-old Adam Hawk had been traveling on U.S. Highway 20 around 10 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll. Hawk died in the crash just east of Chadron.

Two passengers in Hawk’s vehicle also were injured; one was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital while the other was taken there by ambulance.

About 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow fell in the Chadron area Thursday as a powerful winterlike storm moving through the Great Plains.

