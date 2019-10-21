Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: NWS confirms tornado touched down in Dallas

October 21, 2019 12:10 am
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the tornado that touched down in Dallas (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Dallas.

Meteorologist Jason Godwin says radar confirmed that the twister touched down Sunday night near Love Field Airport before moving northeast through the city.

Godwin says the size and severity of the tornado won’t be known until crews arrive to survey the damage. More stormy weather is expected in the area overnight.

WFAA reports a convenience store collapsed in the storm, but the clerk tells the station everyone who was inside made it out safely.

___

10:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has moved through the Dallas area, causing some structural damage and downed power lines.

The weather service says the suspected twister moved through the city’s north side on Sunday night. Local media outlets report several structures have been damaged, trailers flipped and tree limbs scattered across roadways. Oncor’s website indicates more than 75,000 customers are without power.

Dallas police say officers in one part of the city were going door-to-door to check on residents.

The storm happened as multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings covered portions of four counties, including Dallas County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

