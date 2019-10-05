Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Toddlers wander from daycare unnoticed, stopped by drivers

October 5, 2019 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after several toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice.

The Arizona Republic reports that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning. Several drivers had to slam on their brakes, get out of their cars and corral the children, who were as young as about 18 months.

A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody had noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a gate that malfunctioned.

Gilbert police are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

The school said it contacted the parents of the children involved, suspended teachers and self-reported to the state’s childcare licensing agency.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore