Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Transgender man shunned by Baptist college to get new name

October 8, 2019 7:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender man who was shunned by his private Tennessee college after getting breast reduction surgery has now returned to the state and plans to legally change his name.

The Tennessean reports it’s been two months since Yanna Awtrey left for North Carolina after having been essentially kicked out of Welch College, previously known as the Free Will Baptist Bible College. He had been suspended for two years over “sexual perversion” and was told he couldn’t return to student housing.

The unexpected upheaval left him with family friends who allowed him to stay long enough to recover from the August surgery.

He returned to Nashville last week, saying it feels like home despite everything. Awtrey started transiting this spring and has an upcoming court hearing to legally change his name.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded