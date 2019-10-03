Listen Live Sports

Vatican authorizes investigation into Buffalo diocese

October 3, 2019 6:23 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Vatican has authorized an investigation into the embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, whose bishop has been fending off calls to resign over his handling of clergy misconduct allegations.

The Holy See announced an “apostolic visitation,” or investigation, will take place in the near future, led by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. DiMarzio will submit his findings to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church in Vatican City.

In a press release, Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone says he welcomes the fact-finding mission and will cooperate fully.

The diocese is the subject of dozens of lawsuits from people who claim to have been sexually abused by priests as children.

DiMarzio issued a statement Thursday pledging to keep an open mind.

