Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Weather Service winter forecast: Warm but ever changing

October 17, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government forecasters say this winter will probably have big swings in weather.

The National Weather Service predicts there’s a slight chance it will be warmer in most of the United States and no place will be colder than normal. It forecasts a wetter than normal winter for a swath of northern states from Montana to New York, dipping south to the northern half of Virginia.

But forecasters admitted Thursday they aren’t too confident in the outlook for December through February.

Mike Halpert from the service’s Climate Prediction Center, says that’s because there’s no El Nino or La Nina in the central Pacific. Those are often key drivers of winter weather.

Advertisement

That leaves other smaller more temporary factors to take charge. Halpert said those often lead to dramatic weather swings.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress