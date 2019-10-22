Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin man who drove pickup truck that plane struck dies

October 22, 2019 10:44 pm
 
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is the second person to die after a small plane collided with a pickup truck last week near a private airfield in the eastern part of the state.

WLUK-TV reports that the Brown County medical examiner’s office says 51-year-old Patrick Schounard of Greenleaf died Sunday.

Schounard was driving the pickup. The pilot, John Fiddelke of De Pere, died at the scene.

Authorities say the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing Thursday afternoon in Ledgeview when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary crash report later this week.

