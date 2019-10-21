Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant boy and left two girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Authorities say the infant and the girls, ages 4 and 5, were trapped inside the third-floor apartment.

Firefighters saved the girls, but the 6-month-old was dead by the time they got to him. His name was not released.

Police have not identified the 23-year-old woman taken into custody, or her relationship to the children. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A neighbor, Chaz Isreal, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was with friends in a nearby apartment when they realized there was a fire. They ran to the apartment building and one of the men kicked in the door.

Isreal said he put on a painter’s mask and tried to go inside, but the smoke was too thick.

“I tried but I couldn’t get through,” he said.

In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.

In that fire, all four children were ages 4 or younger. They were found hiding from the fire in a playroom, including two in a play tent and one in a closet. Three of them were in cardiac arrest initially, but all four survived.

