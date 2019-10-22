Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Woman says she was sexually assaulted by ICE agent

October 22, 2019 1:01 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman originally from Honduras says in a lawsuit she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent over a period of years.

The Republican American reports the federal suit seeks $10 million in damages. The Hartford woman is referred to in court documents as Jane Doe to protect her identity.

The suit says the woman was asked to become an ICE informant after her brother was detained by the agency.

The suit says the agent threatened to deport her and her family unless she had sex with him. The woman says she was forced into “abhorrent sexual behavior” and impregnated three times.

An ICE spokesman said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation or personnel matters but confirmed that the agent no longer works for ICE.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

