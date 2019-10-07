Worms in broccoli at North Carolina college prompt inquiry

WINGATE, N.C. (AP) — Students at a North Carolina university say their dining hall is serving them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms.

News outlets report several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.

A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.

The department says a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark food service provider, to pull the vegetable.

Advertisement

WSOC-TV reports the university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.