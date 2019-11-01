Listen Live Sports

1 still missing in rubble hours after Ohio building collapse

November 26, 2019 3:27 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The construction company working on an Ohio building that partially collapsed says one person remains missing in the rubble.

Turner Construction Company says in a statement that four workers were treated Monday and released from hospitals, while rescue efforts remained underway early Tuesday morning for a fifth worker.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said workers on the structure’s fifth floor were injured when part of the building collapsed after concrete was poured on the sixth floor.

The downtown Cincinnati building is unfinished and resides on a construction site that isn’t accessible to the public.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said he’s praying for the man still lost as search teams continue working into the night.

Turner Construction said it will release more information when it becomes available.

