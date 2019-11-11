Listen Live Sports

100 years and counting for South Carolina two-war vet

November 11, 2019 1:48 pm
 
SHARON, S.C. (AP) — Living to be 100 years old is just one more thing a two-war veteran living in South Carolina can add to his list of accomplishments.

WCNC-TV reports that Lt. Col. Martin B. Roller on Saturday celebrated his 100th birthday among family, friends and strangers who came by to thank him for his service.

Roller was born in Cedar Gap, Missouri, and joined the army when he was 21, months before the Pearl Harbor attack. He served in World War II and the Korean War before honorably retiring on his 60th birthday.

Roller says he’s happy to have come through both wars and hopes others feel the call to serve. He says he plans to stick around for a few more years.

