2 bodies found at Texas beach are New Hampshire couple

November 2, 2019 8:37 am
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Investigators say the two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas announced Friday in a release that the deaths of 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy on Sunday located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza says a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.

The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives last heard from them on Oct. 14 and believed the pair visited Padre Island.

