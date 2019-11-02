Listen Live Sports

2 men killed at Utah Halloween party, authorities say

November 1, 2019 10:12 am
 
ROOSEVELT, Utah (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed at a Halloween party in a central Utah town and officials are calling the killings a double homicide.

The Duchesne (do-SHANE’) County Sheriff’s Office said deputies called to a home near the town of Roosevelt early Friday found the two men dead and learned that some people who had been at the home left before deputies arrived.

The victim’s identities were not made public and the Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately say how they died or provide information on a possible motive.

A Sheriff’s Office statement said investigators didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

The statement says investigators are seeking information from people who were at the party.

Roosevelt is 105 miles (169 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.

