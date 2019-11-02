Listen Live Sports

2nd victim identified in fatal Indiana mobile home fire

November 15, 2019 5:22 pm
 
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have identified a second person among three people who died in a mobile home fire in central Indiana.

Morgan County Coroner Annette Butcher on Friday identified 40-year-old Melissa White of Martinsville in addition to 39-year-old David Fouts, whose mobile home in Martinsville burned in the fire early Wednesday.

Butcher says she expects to identify the third victim, a man, Saturday through dental records.

Firefighters discovered three bodies inside the mobile home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Martinsville is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

