The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
3 dead in overnight mobile home fire in central Indiana

November 13, 2019 8:21 am
 
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Fire officials say three people have died in an overnight fire in the central Indiana city of Martinsville.

The Martinsville Fire Department says fire crews dispatched to a mobile home park near State Road 37 early Wednesday found one mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and later confirmed that three people had died in the fire.

The identities and ages of those killed in the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

Officials say an investigation into the cause of the fatal fire is underway in Martinsville, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

