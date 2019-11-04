Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 students charged in bathroom attack on Kentucky schoolmate

November 18, 2019 6:37 am
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An 18-year-old Kentucky high schooler has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and criminal mischief in an assault on a reportedly autistic classmate.

News outlets report Damon Simmons is accused of attacking the Iroquois High student on Thursday with the help of three juvenile students. An arrest citation says surveillance video shows Simmons and the other students enter a bathroom at the Louisville school after the victim. Another student later found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

The victim’s sister told WAVE-TV that her brother is on the autism spectrum. The victim told authorities that he didn’t know his attackers. He has since undergone surgery for a fractured jaw and the loss of several teeth. WLKY-TV reports related charges have been filed against the juveniles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted