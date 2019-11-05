Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 dead, 3 hospitalized after fire at Minneapolis high-rise

November 27, 2019 9:08 am
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fire swept through a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, killing five people and sending three others to the hospital with injuries, officials said.

The fire broke out early Wednesday on the 14th floor of the building in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood, Fire Chief John Frutel said. Firefighters found heavy smoke on the 16th and 17th floors as residents were evacuated through the building’s stairwells.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury, he said.

Frutel said at a briefing that the fire had a “pretty good head start” by the time firefighters were called about 4 a.m. He said firefighters experienced heavy fire and high heat on the 14th floor where the victims were found in various units.

Advertisement

There was no indication of how the fire started in the 24-floor building.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

“It was a very tragic night, being the holiday weekend,” Frutel said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established