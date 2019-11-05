Listen Live Sports

Alabama police capture teen accused in Halloween threat

November 5, 2019
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they’ve recaptured a juvenile accused of threatening to shoot up schools around Mobile as a prank on Halloween.

A statement from Mobile police says the juvenile was arrested Tuesday, five days after he ran away while being taken to a detention center.

Police say the 17-year-old is charged with escape, theft, violating probation and making a terrorist threat.

Mobile County’s public school system says the youth was arrested last week for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward four schools. A statement says the posts included a clown image and were meant as a Halloween prank.

The youth got away from officers who were taking him to a detention center. Authorities haven’t released his name or details on how he was arrested.

