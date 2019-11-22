Listen Live Sports

Alaska AG: Same-sex spouse eligible for oil-wealth check

November 22, 2019 3:09 pm
 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s attorney general says a woman who alleged she was wrongly denied a check from the state’s oil-wealth fund because of her same-sex marriage is eligible.

Kevin Clarkson in a since-deleted tweet called Denali Nicole Smith’s lawsuit “pointless.” He says her application for the check is listed as eligible but hasn’t been paid because of an address issue.

Attached to Smith’s federal lawsuit is a denial letter from the state that cites nullified laws barring recognition of same-sex marriage.

The lawsuit says Smith is an Alaska resident who has been living in Florida to accompany her military wife. It claims Smith was denied eligibility when she would have been eligible had her spouse been a man.

A spokeswoman for Clarkson’s office said the matter was being looked into.

