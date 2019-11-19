Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ammonia leak prompts food bank to dump 1.8M pounds of food

November 19, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — An ammonia leak that contaminated all three of the Houston Food Bank’s refrigerated storage areas has forced it to dump 1.8 million pounds of food just over a week before Thanksgiving Day.

The Houston Chronicle reports a fan broke in one of the food storage areas a week ago, severing a line feeding ammonia coolant and contaminating the food.

No injuries were reported from the toxic contamination, but Food Bank President Brian Greene says the food contaminated ranged from oranges and apples to rice and beans.

As of Tuesday, the shelves in the vast storage room where the leak happened had been emptied and a team had begun scrubbing down the areas.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address