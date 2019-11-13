Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Arctic blast brings shivers to the eastern US

November 13, 2019 9:14 am
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An arctic blast that caused record-setting cold in the Midwest is now spreading shivers across the eastern U.S.

Temperatures dipped to single digits early Wednesday across parts of the Northeast on the heels of an early-season snowstorm. Forecasters projected even lower temperatures for late Wednesday and early Thursday at some locations in New England and upstate New York.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bloomer in Caribou, Maine, said the frigid airmass is creating mid-winter conditions.

Record low temperatures were recorded Tuesday around New York City; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and parts of Ohio. Records were also broken Wednesday morning in Burlington and as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.

Most locations are forecast to begin warming by Thursday afternoon. New York City is expected to approach 50 degrees on Friday.

