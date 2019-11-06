Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Attorney: Emotional toll for man freed after Texas arrest

November 6, 2019 2:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for a man freed after being suspected of fatally shooting two people at an off-campus college party in East Texas says the arrest took an emotional toll on his client.

Attorney Andrew Wilkerson said Wednesday that Brandon Gonzales now worries about his future. Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday after investigators said information favorable to him was discovered.

Gonzales said Tuesday that he still had flashbacks of his Oct. 28 arrest. Gonzales was jailed on a capital murder charge after an affidavit said a confidential informant told the investigators he opened fire at the party outside of Greenville on Oct. 26.

Gonzales’ attorneys say there was no evidence to justify the arrest. They say they’re considering filing a civil lawsuit against law enforcement.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit